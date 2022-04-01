RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.62. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

