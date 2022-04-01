RLI (NYSE:RLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised RLI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of RLI by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RLI by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.