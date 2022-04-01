Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,790,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 34,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

RIVN stock traded down 3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting 46.46. 563,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,038,311. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 54.66. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

