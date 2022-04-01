RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.