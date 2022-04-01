Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 6.6%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 164,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,930,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 157.4% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 698.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.