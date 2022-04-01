Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.