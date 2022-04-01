Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

