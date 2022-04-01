Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO William T. Roberts Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) CAO William T. Roberts sold 1,023 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $11,385.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RYTM stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $579.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

