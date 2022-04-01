RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $539.00 to $466.00. The stock had previously closed at $385.69, but opened at $372.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $344.73, with a volume of 24,512 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 77.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

