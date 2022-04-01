RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $165,770,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

