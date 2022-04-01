Reviewing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Great Ajax and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 54.37% 10.30% 2.36% CoreCivic -2.79% 9.54% 3.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and CoreCivic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $77.95 million 3.48 $41.85 million $1.42 8.26 CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.72 -$51.90 million ($0.44) -25.39

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Great Ajax and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 4 0 3.00 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats CoreCivic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

