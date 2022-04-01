Reviewing Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Worksport $350,000.00 126.29 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.09

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% -0.47% Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cepton and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.60%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Worksport.

Summary

Cepton beats Worksport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Worksport (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

