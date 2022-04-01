Reviewing American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.76% 3.81%

This table compares American Defense Systems and ChargePoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 27.16 -$132.57 million ($1.57) -12.66

American Defense Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Defense Systems and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 5 8 0 2.62

ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Volatility & Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.24, meaning that its share price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChargePoint beats American Defense Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Defense Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

