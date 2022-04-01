Research Analysts Set Expectations for CF Bankshares Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

