Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Basf (BAS)

Basf (ETR: BAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/29/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/23/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/4/2022 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($84.62) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($101.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/11/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/7/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($86.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/31/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ETR:BAS traded down €1.75 ($1.92) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €53.29 ($58.56). The company had a trading volume of 4,724,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.24. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.