Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

LUCD stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

