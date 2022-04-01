Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

