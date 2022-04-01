Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.