Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.69). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.