Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renalytix AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,245. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
