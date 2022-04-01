Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renalytix AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ RNLX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,245. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renalytix AI by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

