Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 50,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 553,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

