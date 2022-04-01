Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.