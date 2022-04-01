Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,566,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,852,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.