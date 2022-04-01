Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,698,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

