Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $422.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.93 and a 200-day moving average of $493.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $335.24 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

