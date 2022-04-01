Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.63 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

