Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 408 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total transaction of $285,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.36 and a fifty-two week high of $710.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $638.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.15. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

