Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 1,372,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

