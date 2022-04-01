RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Shares Down 2.2%

RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.33). Approximately 76,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.25.
About RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS)
Further Reading
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RedstoneConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedstoneConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.