Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,630.32 or 0.99975357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

