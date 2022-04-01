Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

RB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.17) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

