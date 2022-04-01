Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chewy (CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. "

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $57.00.

3/25/2022 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Chewy stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

