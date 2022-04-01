RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.29.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

