Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

