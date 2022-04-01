RBB Bancorp to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $456.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

