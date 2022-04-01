Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.17. 3,569,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

