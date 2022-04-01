Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. Rayonier has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

