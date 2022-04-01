Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

