Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TSE XLY opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.43.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

