Raymond James Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $13.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

