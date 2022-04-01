Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

RPD stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.92. 570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,436. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

