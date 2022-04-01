Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

