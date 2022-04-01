RAI Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $604,934.00 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $604,934.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.