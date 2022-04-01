Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:RFL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 336,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,979. Rafael has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,792,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Rafael during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rafael by 3,637.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 207,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

