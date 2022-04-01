Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUSGet Rating) will announce $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.18 million and the lowest is $50.12 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $252.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 27,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,880. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.