Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.18 million and the lowest is $50.12 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $252.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 27,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,880. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

