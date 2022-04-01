Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $140.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.63 million, with estimates ranging from $178.56 million to $180.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 62.63%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

