Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock remained flat at $$6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,139. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 406,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 174,533 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

