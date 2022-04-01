QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
QIAGEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 23,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,165. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.
QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
