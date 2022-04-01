QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 23,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,165. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.