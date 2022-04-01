Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chewy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Chewy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.78 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

