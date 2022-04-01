Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Increased by Analyst

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

UBSI stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

