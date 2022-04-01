Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Increased by Analyst

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BKU stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

